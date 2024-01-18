Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport operating with arrivals restrictions — regulator

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The Sheremetyevo Airport of the Moscow hub is operating with restrictions for aircraft arrivals, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) says.

"Temporary restrictions for certain airplane and helicopter flight routes were introduced in daytime on Thursday, January 18, in the Moscow air zone to ensure civilian aircraft flight safety. The Vnukovo Airport is functioning normally; the Sheremetyevo - with some restrictions for aircraft arrivals as of 02:00 p.m. [Moscow time, 11:00 a.m. GMT]," the regulator informs.

"No restrictions were introduced for operations of the Domodedovo [Airport]," the agency added.