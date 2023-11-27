Digital Diamond forum to be permanent — Yakutia's governor

YAKUTSK, November 27. /TASS/. The Digital Diamond federal forum will be permanent, and in the coming year it will take place again in Yakutia, the region's Governor Aisen Nikolayev told reporters.

"This biggest forum, which has featured about 2,000 participants and a few hundred guests from other regions, is organized with the off-budget funding, including from big businesses. <…> I can say the forum is developing into a permanent event, and next year it will take place again here, in Yakutia," he said.

The forum is developing into a platform for the dialogue between representatives of the IT sector, the creative economy, digital transformation leaders and experts, he continued, adding the forum is now on the list of events supported by Russia's Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media.

The forum featured Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov, who summed up results of the Arctic startup-expedition: the Far East and the Arctic of Russia. According to Viktor Sergeev, CEO of Arktiktelecom, a regional telecom operator, Yakutia is a unique region that has become a platform for the implementation of the latest technological solutions in telecommunications infrastructures. "I am confident the Digital Diamond Forum, as an authoritative expert platform, will provide an opportunity to implement projects on digital solutions for the northern and Arctic territories, and this experience will spread everywhere," the forum's organizers quoted Sergeev as saying.

The Digital Diamond federal forum was held in Yakutsk on November, 23 and 24 for the second time. The event's four tracks focused on the digital future, digital content, game development and media.