Thailand extends visa-free stay for Russian tourists to 90 days — prime minister

BANGKOK, October 16. /TASS/. The government of Thailand has extended the period of visa-free stay for Russian nationals from 30 to 90 days as a temporary measure effective from November 1 to April 30, 2024, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said.

"Winter in Russia lasts from December to March and the weather is very cold in this season. Therefore, Russians may have the desire to travel abroad. The one-month visa-free period may not be enough. That’s why I want the tourists to stay in Thailand longer. It is exactly why the extension of the term of stay for Russian tourists was approved," the prime minister said, as quoted by the Thai PBS television channel.

The Thai prime minister said he expects to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on October 17-18. The extension of the visa-free period for Russian visitors to Thailand is "a friendly gesture" that also opens up opportunities to hold productive talks with the Russian leader on other pressing bilateral issues, Thavisin added.