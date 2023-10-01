Russian Central Bank working with Latin American countries on use of Mir card – diplomat

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Central Bank of Russia is working with Latin American countries to introduce Russian Mir cards in there, Alexander Shchetinin, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department, told TASS on the sidelines of the "Russia - Latin America" parliamentary conference.

"You know, this work continues. This is the work that our Central Bank is engaged in," he said in response to a related question. According to the diplomat, it is "very serious, thorough work."

Currently, bank cards linked to Russia’s Mir payment system are accepted in Cuba, Venezuela, Abkhazia, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, South Korea and South Ossetia.