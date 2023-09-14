Aeroflot not planning to reduce night flights at Moscow airports due to drones — CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 14. /TASS/. Aeroflot, Russia’s flagship air carrier, doesn’t plan to reduce the number of night flight to and from Moscow airports of Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo due to frequent drone flights, Aeroflot Group CEO Sergey Alexandrovsky said.

"Naturally, this (frequent closure of airports because of drone flights) impacts our activities. First of all, this is an inconvenience for passengers but the security of flights is number one priority for us," he told a briefing at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to Alexandrovsky, the biggest number of flights sent to alternate aerodromes in one day was 19. However, in his words, the issue of compensations to air carriers from the government is not on the agenda. "These are our expenses linked with out activities. The issue of compensations is not discussed. For us, this is the same as using alternate aerodromes due to meteorological conditions," he noted.

