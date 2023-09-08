West lying claiming Ukraine conflict triggered energy crisis, top Russian diplomat says

DHAKA, September 8. /TASS/. The West’s claims that the energy crisis was triggered by the Ukraine conflict are false, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

At a meeting with representatives from the Bangladeshi association of graduates of Soviet and Russian universities at the Russian Embassy in Dhaka, the top Russian diplomat pointed out that the problem lies in the energy transition promoted, above all, by the Europeans and Americans, and in the refusal to invest in gas and oil. "The Germans have completely rejected nuclear power, which is a huge folly, and have been relying in every way on wind, water and solar, renewable energy sources while reducing purchases of Russian gas and oil," Lavrov said. "But the sun didn’t always shine, the tides were low, the wind hardly blew and the investments into advanced forms of oil and gas production have decreased, so the crisis occurred. And when they try to tell everyone that the war in Ukraine triggered the energy crisis, they are lying," he added.