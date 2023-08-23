Russia supports expansion of national currencies use in BRICS — Putin

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. Russia supports the increase of the role of BRICS countries in the international monetary and financial system and the expansion of using national currencies, President Vladimir Putin said by a video link at the 15th BRICS summit.

Russia will facilitate implementation of the BRICS economic partnership strategy and elaboration of new long-term milestones for cooperation, the Russian leader said.

"Increasing the role of our states in the international monetary and financial system, developing bank-to-bank cooperation, expanding of the use of national currency and deepening cooperation along the line of fiscal, tax and antitrust authorities are seen among them," Putin noted.

Other Russian priorities are to build up the partnership in the sphere of science and innovations, healthcare, education, and development of humanitarian ties at large," the Russian President said.