Moscow-based industrial companies to take part in business mission to Iran — city official

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Moscow-based industrial companies will take part in a business mission to Iran, with online negotiations to be held from August 28 through September 15, 2023, the press service of the Moscow municipal investment and industrial policy department said.

"Moscow companies continue tapping new sales markets and establishing international cooperation," department head Vladislav Ovchinsky said. "Looking at the huge demand for our products, the Mosprom Center will hold an online business mission, with talks to be held during the mission between the capital city’s manufacturers and buyers from Iran. Enterprises will be able for the first time to establish contacts with Iranian partners. The primary objectives we are setting for ourselves within the scope of the forthcoming business mission are to expand the geography of product deliveries to the Iranian market and implement joint projects," the official noted.

Manufacturers of electrical equipment and cosmetics and companies from the construction, medical and other key sectors will be able to present their product lines to foreign buyers with the support of the city government. In particular, Smart-Optics, a specialist in producing contact lenses, will present its products with the aim of entering into a cooperation agreement.