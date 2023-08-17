Russian stocks up as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index rose by 0.67% to 3,069.81 points, while the RTS Index added 0.2% to 1,016.62 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:15 a.m., the MOEX Index was up by 0.27% at 3,057.73 points, while the RTS was up by 0.17% at 1,016.29 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.16% at 94.82 rubles as of 10:15 a.m. on Moscow Exchange, the euro was up by 0.02% at 103.23 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.13% at 12.919 rubles.