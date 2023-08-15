Russia reduces its holdings of US state debt from $36 mln to $33 mln in June

WASHINGTON, August 16. /TASS/. Russia reduced its holdings of the US sovereign debt by $3 million, from $36 million in May to $33 million in June, according to latest documents released by the US Department of the Treasury.

The figure stood at $36 million in May, $35 million in April, $77 million in March and $75 million in February.

Russia's long-term US Treasury securities stood at $27 million in June (compared to $28 million in May), while short-term amounted to $6 million ($8 million in May), the US agency said in its update.

Russia, once a significant holder of the US state debt, started its sell-off of US Treasury securities in spring 2018. In April 2018, Russian holdings were nearly halved - from some $96 billion to $48.7 billion. Next month, in May 2018, the figure further dropped to $14.9 billion.

Japan remained the biggest holder of the US state debt in June 2023, with approximately $1.1 trillion dollars, followed by China with $835.4 billion and the United Kingdom with $672.3 billion.