Bank of Russia would cut key rate after forex market stabilizes — expert

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia would cut the key rate after the foreign exchange market has stabilized, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov told TASS.

"There is a certain rush demand for foreign currency, and speculators' actions influence the situation. The key rate was raised sharply to cool down their actions and the hype. I do not believe this is related to the inflation rate, as this would imply a lesser increase in the key rate. Demand is now stabilizing, and then they will adjust the level of the key rate depending on the market situation," he said.

The Bank of Russia decided to raise the key rate to 12% from 8.5% per annum at an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors. "The Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to increase the key rate by 350 basis points to 12.00% per annum from 15 August 2023. The decision is aimed at limiting price stability risks," the statement said. "Moving forward, in its key rate decision-making the Bank of Russia will take into account actual and expected inflation dynamics relative to the target and economic transformation processes, as well as the risks posed by domestic and external conditions and the reaction of financial markets. According to the Bank of Russia’s forecast, given the monetary policy stance, annual inflation will return to 4% in 2024," the regulator added.

The Bank of Russia noted, "Hereinafter, with current price growth rates staying at the attained levels the risk of inflation’s deviation upwards from the target in 2024 is substantial. The Bank of Russia’s decision is aimed at shaping monetary conditions and overall domestic demand dynamics necessary to bring inflation back to 4% in 2024 and stabilize it close to 4% further on."

For the first time since March 2022, the dollar and euro exchange rates exceeded 101 and 111 rubles, respectively, during daytime trade on August 14. In light of the volatility of the ruble exchange rate, the Bank of Russia called a meeting of the regulator's board of directors on Tuesday, August 15. Following the meeting, the dollar fell below 99 rubles, while the euro decreased below 108 rubles.

The next meeting of the Bank of Russia's Board of Directors on the key rate level, is scheduled for September 15, 2023.