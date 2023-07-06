Norilsk Nickel sells US-based distributor to TMP Metals Group

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel has sold its distributor Norilsk Nickel USA to TMP Metals Group, Inc., the Russian mining and metals company said on Thursday.

"Norilsk Nickel USA, Inc., Nornickel’s exclusive distribution company for nickel, platinum group metals, and cobalt in the Americas, has been acquired in an all-cash transaction by TMP Metals Group, Inc.," the company informed.

TMP Metals Group, Inc. will become one of the leading suppliers of metals and metal products in North America, Latin America, and South America, Norilsk Nickel said.

"We see this transaction as an opportunity to optimize our global distribution business and at the same time help establish a more sustainable stream of low carbon nickel and palladium to industrial consumers throughout the region," Norilsk Nickel Vice President, Sales and Distribution Anton Berlin said in a comment.