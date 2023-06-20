Russian LNG supplies to China up 66.8% in January-May to 3.03 mln tons

BEIJING, June 20. /TASS/. LNG supplies from Russia to China increased by 66.8% in January-May 2023 in annual terms to 3.03 mln tons, the General Administration of Customs of China reported on Tuesday.

In value terms, China’s LNG imports from Russia added 25.1% in the reporting period to over $2.18 bln. In physical terms Russia was the fourth-largest LNG supplier to the People’s Republic of China after Australia (with 9.15 mln tons worth $5.94 bln sold), Qatar (7.09 mln tons worth $4.69 bln), and Malaysia (3.2 mln tons worth $2.12 bln). Russia was followed by Indonesia (1.55 mln tons worth $1.23 bln sold) and the US (869,500 tons worth $661.12 mln).

In May, Russian LNG deliveries to China climbed by 73.2% month-on-month to 903,730 tons in physical terms, and by 62.4% to $539.92 mln in value terms, according to the service.

In 2022, China imported 6.5 mln tons of LNG from Russia, up by around 44% compared with 2021, whereas in value terms supplies climbed 2.4-fold to $6.74 bln, according to the Chinese customs.