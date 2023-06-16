Unemployment in Russia reaches its all-time low, says Deputy Prime Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia is now at its all-time low and amounts to 2.4 mln people, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Indeed, now the unemployment rate is at its all-time low - 2.4 million people according to the methodology of the International Labor Organization," she said.

According to Golikova, such results were achieved thanks to the expansion of production and the active interaction of the federal center, regional authorities and employers on employment issues.

"We have reduced the number of unemployed over the past 2 years by 1.3 million people," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

