Russia invited to UN food systems summit in Rome

ROME, May 31. /TASS/. Russia has been invited to the UN Food Systems Summit, which will be held at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) site in Rome at the end of July. Italy will co-organize the event.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the FAO and other international organizations in Rome Viktor Vasiliev told TASS that the invitation from the UN Secretary General was addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The message contains an appeal to organize high representation at least at the ministerial level," he specified.

"The problem of food security remains the focus of attention of international organizations against amid the aggravation of the food crisis, the deal, and the growing number of hungry people, so the Secretary General invites the Russian leadership to discuss solutions to these problems," the diplomat added.

The summit is scheduled for July 24 - 26.