Global energy infrastructure security jeopardized by West’s position — Russian official

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Reluctance of the West to give access to anyone else to the investigation of the Nord Stream sabotage act carried by Germany, Denmark and Sweden results in losing a chance to give a clear signal for unacceptability of such attacks in the future, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"However, the international community has missed a chance to send a clear message of unacceptability of such attacks’ recurrence in the future due to stubborn reluctance of Western representative to give access to anyone to investigations performed by German, Danish and Swedish authorities under the pretext of protection of national security interests," the diplomat said.

"Security of the global energy infrastructure is under immediate threat now," Zakharova noted. "This pertains to any state exporting, transporting and importing natural gas," she added.