Russian PM says federal bond issue in friendly countries’ currencies under development

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The federal loan (OFZ) bond issue in currencies of friendly countries is under development, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"The start of issuing federal loan bonds and other instruments in friendly currencies is under development, particularly as large Russian issuers have started entering the market with borrowings in Chinese yuan themselves," he said at the strategic session on ensuring financial sovereignty.

Moreover, ideas on further development of infrastructure of national indicators, as well as facilitating foreigners’ access to the domestic capital market, are under consideration, PM said, adding that further formation of conditions for companies returning to the domestic jurisdiction would become a significant focus area.