Russian stocks up as Tuesday trading opens

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up at the opening of the main session on Moscow Exchange on Tuesday, according to trading data.

As trading opened at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index rose by 0.52% to 2,453.26 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.79% to 1,009.9 points.

As of 10:15 a.m., the MOEX was up by 0.26% at 2,446.99 points, while the RTS was up by 0.47% at 1,006.47 points.

The dollar exchange rate was down by 0.16% during the FX trading on Moscow Exchange at 76.56 rubles, the euro was up by 0.07% at 82.71 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.01% at 11.114 rubles.