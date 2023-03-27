Minsk, Moscow able to resist sanctions, ensure stability of economies — Belarusian PM

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia were able to overcome tough and illegal Western sanctions while maintaining the stability of their economies, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko stated on Monday. He was speaking at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Belarus and Russia.

"This is the first meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State in the new geopolitical conditions associated with unprecedentedly harsh and illegal measures of external pressure on our countries. Despite intentions of individual Western politicians, waves of economic crises have not covered us, Russia and Belarus have ensured macroeconomic stability and financial stability of their economies," the head of the Belarusian government said.

Golovchenko stated that industrial enterprises are operating as usual today, "increasing production volumes and speeding up import substitution projects."

"In response to Western sanctions, we have developed coordinated measures of strategic importance, aimed primarily at strengthening the potential of Belarus and Russia and further developing the Union State." Among these measures, the Belarusian Prime Minister named "a fundamental decision on settlements in Russian rubles, the approval of pricing formulas for energy carriers, and the coordination of promising import substitution projects."