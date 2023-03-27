KazTransOil starts shipping Russian oil to Uzbekistan — press service

ASTANA, March 27. /TASS/. KazTransOil has initiated the shipment of 25,000 metric tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan, press service of the Kazakh oil pipeline operator said on Monday.

"KazTransOil has started shipments of 25,000 metric tons of Russian oil for transit via the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan en route Omsk-Pavlodar-Chimkent-Shagyr oil loading rack (loading into railtank cars). Oil is transported in accordance with the oil supply schedule approved by the energy Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the press service said.

The expected transit of Russian oil to Uzbekistan over the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil will total 250,000 metric tons in 2023, the company added.