Dollar-denominated RTS up above 1,000 points first since February 8

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The dollar-denominated RTS Index surpassed 1,000 points during Monday trading for the first time since February 8, according to trading data.

As of 1:23 p.m. Moscow time, the RTS Index was up by 2.28% at 1,000.01 points.

By 1:33 p.m., the RTS Index narrowed gains slightly to 2.26% trading at 999.81 points, while the MOEX Index was up by 1.53% at 2,428.08 points.

As trading opened at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index rose by 0.39% to 2,400.84 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.62% to 983.86 points.