Leroy Merlin continues operating in Russia as normal, maintains jobs

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The DIY hypermarket chain Leroy Merlin continues working in Russia as normal and maintains jobs after its owner’s announcement of the sale of stores in the country, a source in the company’s press service told TASS.

"ADEO, the French managing company of Leroy Merlin, has announced the intention to transfer management of Leroy Merlin Russia to the local management. This change will not affect the company’s current operations, relations with partners, customer service or employee performance: all jobs will be maintained. The company will continue operating as normal," the company said.

Currently, 111 Leroy Merlin hypermarkets offer goods and services in 65 cities across Russia, the source added. Around 45,000 employees work in the company.

Earlier on Friday France’s ADEO, which owns the Leroy Merlin brand, made a decision to transfer control of its stores in Russia to the local management. ADEO is part of Mulliez Group, which also owns Auchan and Decathlon chains. Meanwhile, a source in Auchan’s press service told TASS that the company continued operations in the country and it did not plan any changes in the strategy. Decathlon announced suspension of its work in Russia in late March 2022, while its stores in the country closed last summer.