TBILISI, March 24. /TASS/. Liquefied gas supplies from Russia to Georgia soared by 47.9% in January-February 2023 year-on-year, the Union of Georgian Importers of Petroleum Products reported on Friday.

"In January-February 2023 imports of liquified gas amounted to 7,100 tons, which is 2,300 tons, or 47.9%, higher than in the same period last year," the report said.

Russian liquified gas accounted for 99.7% of all Georgian imports, according to the report.