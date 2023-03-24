Oil production in Nenets Region planned at 13 million tons

TASS, March 24. The Nenets Autonomous Region plans the current year's oil production in the region will be more than 13 million tons, the local administration's press service told TASS.

"The plan for oil production in 2023 is more than 13 million tons," the press service said.

In 2022, oil production in the region grew by 15.1% year-on-year, Governor Yury Bezdudny said in a report to local legislators. "In 2022, more than 13 million tons were shipped from in the Nenets Region," he said. "The growth against 2021 made 115.1%."

In 2021, the region produced 11.509 million tons of oil. The production growth has added to the regional budget's revenues, where a certain part is formed from incomes of the Kharyaginskoye oil field. In 2021, the budget's total revenues made 29 billion rubles ($380 million), in 2022 - 33.3 billion rubles ($437 million).