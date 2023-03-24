Aeroflot Group says 3 mln passengers carried in February, up 6.3% year-on-year

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group carried 3 mln passengers in February 2023, up by 6.3% year-on-year, the airline reported on Friday, adding that the flagship carrier of the group, Aeroflot, carried 1.5 mln passengers in the reporting period, up by 21.3%.

"A total of 3 mln passengers were carried [by the group], which is a 6.3% increase compared with the same period in 2022. In the domestic segment 2.3 mln passengers were carried, up by 12.1% compared with 2022," the report said.

"Passenger flow of Aeroflot airline rose by 21.3% to 1.5 mln passengers, including 1.1 mln passengers carried domestically. Passenger traffic gained 38.8%," the airline said.

Passenger load factor grew by 12.4 percentage points to 87.4% in February year-on-year for the group, and by 8.2 percentage points to 88.9% for domestic flights, the company noted.