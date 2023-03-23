Automobile part of Crimean bridge completely restored in 4.5 months — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The automobile part of the Crimean bridge has been completely restored in four and a half months, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in the State Duma, lower house of the parliament, on Thursday.

"The supply of Crimea did not stop, despite the terrorist attack and attempts to cut off the peninsula from mainland Russia. I would like to note that the automobile part of the bridge was completely restored in an unprecedentedly short time - in four and a half months," he said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said at a meeting on the socio-economic development of Crimea and Sevastopol that the restoration of the railway part of the Crimean bridge is to be completed ahead of schedule, before July 1.

On October 8, 2022, a truck was blown up on the Crimean bridge. Several cisterns of a passing truck caught fire. Three people died. Two spans of the automobile part of the bridge towards the peninsula collapsed. Railway traffic on the Crimean bridge has now been restored. On February 23, motor traffic on both parts of the Crimean bridge was launched.