Attempts to isolate Russia from economic space through sanctions failed — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Sanctions failed to isolate Russia from the global economy, Moscow continued to strengthen ties with friendly nations, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday as he presented the government's annual report to the State Duma.

"We continued to deepen our ties with friendly countries, those who share our views and beliefs. Sanctions have failed to isolate us from the global economic realm," he said.

Mishustin stressed that in the face of sanctions Russia and Belarus took steps to prevent equipment and food shortages. "In general, we will continue to pay particular attention to developing international cooperation," Mishustin concluded.