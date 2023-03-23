Bank of Russia sells foreign currency worth $70.54 mln with settlements on March 22

MOSCOW, Macth 23. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold foreign currency in the amount of 5.4 bln rubles ($70.54 mln) on the domestic market with settlements on March 22, according to data published on the regulator's website on Thursday.

The amount of currency sales on the domestic market amounted to 5.5 bln rubles ($71.85 mln) with settlements on March 21.

The Russian Ministry of Finance resumed foreign exchange sales operations on the domestic currency market on January 13 as part of the new fiscal rule mechanism. The total amount of funds allocated for selling foreign currency from January 13 to February 6 amounts to 54.5 bln rubles ($711.98 mln), with the daily amount reaching 3.2 bln rubles, the ministry said.

Purchase and sale transactions of foreign currency will be carried out by the Bank of Russia on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the "Chinese yuan-ruble" instrument.