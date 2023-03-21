China boosts Russian aluminum imports over twelve months — Chinese customs service

BEIJING, March 21. /TASS/. China scaled up its imports of Russian aluminum by fully 93.88% over the past 12 months to reach 538,590 metric tons, the Main Customs Administration of China reports.

The total value of Russian aluminum imported by China from March 2022 to February 2023 stood at $1.36 billion (up 93.69% year on year).

According to Chinese customs data, the total trade turnover between the two countries edged up by 29.3% in 2022 to a record high of $190 billion.

In late February 2023, the US imposed 200% duties on imports of aluminum products made in Russia. On March 10, 2023, Canada banned imports of Russian aluminum and steel altogether.