Russia’s Business Lines launches cargo delivery from Middle East countries

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Business Lines, a Russian logistical operator, has launched a cargo delivery service from Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, the company’s press service said on Tuesday.

"Business Lines has launched its own routes from countries of the Middle East to Russia. The carrier has developed new logistical schemes to transport goods from Iran, the UAE and Qatar. The staff of Business Lines will pick up cargo from a manufacturer’s warehouse and send it to Russia by air, motor or sea, and then will deliver goods to its terminal or to the indicated consignee’s address," the press service said.

Delivery by sea from Iran’s Bandar Abbas to Astrakhan will take about a week. Delivery by motor transport from Tehran to Makhachkala or by sea from the UAE to Novorossiysk will last about a fortnight. Legal entities and sole entrepreneurs can use the delivery service. Equipment, spares, electronics, apparel and construction materials are most often ordered from this region.

"Changes in the foreign political and economic situation resulted in shifting of focuses in trade turnover from traditional regions of Europe and America to new promising destinations, including Middle East countries. Following requests of Russian importers, we have launched a new service of cargo delivery from Iran, the UAE and Qatar to Russia, which opens further opportunities for development of the business of Russian entrepreneurs," the press service noted.

In 2022, Business Lines launched an air delivery service from China and Southeast Asian nations to Russia and scheduled container transportation of cargo from Turkey started, the company added.