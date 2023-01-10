Kazakhstan to improve working conditions for Russian contractors in oil sector

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is interested in participation of Russian companies in the energy sector and is trying to improve working conditions for contractors from the country, including in oil projects, Russia’s government said in a statement on Tuesday following a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

"The First Deputy Prime Minister announced Kazakhstan’s interest in the participation of Russian companies in the construction of energy facilities on the republic’s territory and informed about work at the legislative level for improving the conditions of Russian contractors’ participation in joint projects, including in the area of development of tight oil fields in Kazakhstan," the statement reads.

The parties also discussed partnerships in the electricity, nuclear industry, as well as the oil and gas sector.

"Russian-Kazakh cooperation is developing stably, being of comprehensive and mutually beneficial nature. It meets the spirit of strategic partnership between Russia and Kazakhstan based on firm traditions of friendship, good neighborliness and mutual respect," the Russian PM noted.

Russia is Kazakhstan’s largest trade partner boasting a 23.9% share in the country’s total external trade turnover in 2021. In the period from January-October 2022 trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan rose by 9.8% year-on-year to $22.6 bln, Novak added.