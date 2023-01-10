Avtovaz says 2022 sales total over 188,000 cars

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Sales of Avtovaz totaled 188,645 cars in 2022, the Russian auto manufacturer said on Tuesday, adding that the company estimated its own market share in Russia last year at 27.9%.

"In 2022 official Lada dealers sold 188,645 cars. According to the company’s estimate, at the end of the year, Lada’s market share in Russia amounted to 27.9%, while in the autumn months the brand’s market share reached 40%," Avtovaz said in a statement.

Export supplies amounted to 17,246 units in 2022 (with cars delivered to 17 countries). The company’s president Maxim Sokolov said earlier on Tuesday that Avtovaz planned to boost exports to 30,000 cars in 2023.

Moreover, the auto manufacturer opened another five showrooms last year, while the number of Lada dealership centers reached 308.

"Avtovaz not only develops its Lada dealership network but also provides after-sales service for Renault cars in Russia on a centralized basis. The dealership of Renault now includes 151 showrooms," the statement reads.

The company also carries out preparatory work for establishing centralized after-sales service for Nissan cars.

"Tasks for 2023 are to produce the Lada Vesta NG in Togliatti, to launch a production site in St. Petersburg, resume the production of the Largus family and produce a pilot batch of e-Largus cars in Izhevsk. Avtovaz will make every effort to provide country with affordable cars and will keep on developing new mid-term projects, including the B segment car family and crossover on the Lada Vesta platform, which are planned to be put in production in late 2024 and late 2025, respectively," Sokolov was quoted as saying.