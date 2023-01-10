Gas reserves in EU’s UGS facilities below 90 bln cubic meters again

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities of EU states have gone below 90 bln cubic meters again, withdrawal from them is still at a record low level for January, with temperatures remaining above the climate normal in most European countries.

Gas withdrawal from EU countries’ UGS facilities amounted to 165 mln cubic meters on January 8 (the minimum level since 2011), according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile, the pumping into them equaled 91 mln cubic meters.

The heating season started in Europe on November 14. Since then, EU countries have withdrawn 17.44 bln cubic meters of gas from UGS facilities. Currently, European UGS facilities are 83.05% full (16.64 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with 89.9 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.

Russian gas supplies to Europe in transit through Ukraine remain at 35.5 mln cubic meters via the Sudzha gas distribution station on January 10, according to data released on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU). The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries after Nord Stream was damaged.