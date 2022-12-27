Next year to be challenging for Russia — government official

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The next year will be fairly challenging from Russia from the standpoint of finance and the deficit budget, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"The next year will be rather tough for us in terms of finance. That is, we set the deficit budget for the next year; we understand amounts of borrowing. All of that was agreed with the Bank of Russia, and this task, this financial framework - it exists, and [it] exists in a fairly rigid format. This rigid format anticipates strict prioritization of expenses and projects," Belousov said.

"The Ministry of Economic Development has recently completed this effort, distributing GDP incremental growth rates across major projects in place," the official added.