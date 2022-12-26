Ukraine looks at building network of mini power plants — lawmaker

KIEV, December 26. /TASS/. It is planned to build a network of small electricity plants across Ukraine, a Ukrainian lawmaker said on Monday.

The network of mini power plants "will exclude lengthy outages in the energy system" and "will promote the energy system’s diversification," Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) cited Andrey Gerus, head of its energy and utilities services committee, on its Telegram channel.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, nearly half of the country’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said on December 9 that power outages would be practices all through the winter because all heat power plants and hydropower plants and some 40% of electricity transmission facilities have been damaged.