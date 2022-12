NEW YORK, December 25. /TASS/. The snowstorm battering the United States has entailed record breaking natural gas production cuts, Bloomberg news agency reports.

Natural gas production on Friday fell by 2.8 mln cubic meters due to pipes covering with ice and related interruptions in operation - the greatest production drop by more than a decade, the news agency said.

At the same time, the gas consumption level in the US moved up to the highest levels since early 2019, Bloomberg indicated.