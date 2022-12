MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has set the official dollar exchange rate on December 22, 2022 at 70.5256 rubles, which is 1 ruble 52 kopecks higher than the previous figure.

The regulator raised the official exchange rate of the euro by 1 ruble 75.25 kopecks, up to 75.0914 rubles.

The official exchange rate of the yuan rose by 2.05 kopecks up to 10.0836 rubles.