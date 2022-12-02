China seeks to boost space cooperation, transport ties with Russia — deputy premier

BEIJING, December 2. /TASS/. The Chinese government is seeking to strengthen its ties with Russia in the sectors of aerospace, telecommunications and transport, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said on Friday.

"Jointly with Russia, China is ready to <…> enhance cooperation in the traditional sectors - agriculture, transportation, aerospace and jointly promote cooperation in new areas, such as telecoms, environmental protection and urban development," the minister was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

According to the Chinese official, Beijing is seeking to strengthen its trade, economic and investment relations with Moscow and develop a comprehensive Russian-Chinese partnership.

The Chinese deputy premier, along with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, chaired the 26th session of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental committee for preparing regular meetings of prime ministers.