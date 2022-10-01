Gazprom declares its right to break contract with Moldova over gas debt

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. According to Gazprom’s statement on Saturday, the company confirmed the October volumes of gas deliveries to Moldova at 5.7 mln cubic meters per day but stressed that it could terminate the contract at any time since there was no agreement on settling Moldova’s debt.

"Gazprom confirmed gas deliveries to Moldova in October 2022 in the volume of 5.7 mln cubic meters daily. The volume is determined by a unilateral rejection by the Ukrainian side to receive Russian gas at the Sokhranovka gas-metering station. We also note that the Moldovan side regularly violates the provisions of the contract with regards to payment deadlines for delivered gas," the statement reads.

That said, due to Moldova’s failing, an agreement on settling the debt accumulated over the years has not yet been concluded. "For this reason, Gazprom has the right to terminate the current agreement at any time," the company stressed.

Earlier, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban said that the deliveries of Russian gas continued despite the fact that Chisinau failed to observe the agreements on signing the contract on settling back payments.

Moldovagaz and Gazprom renewed the gas supply contract for five years last October. Timely settlements and the debt repayment are among the main clauses of the contract.