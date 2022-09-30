Gazprom shares down over 16%

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The price of Gazprom shares plunged by 16.36% during the main trading session on Moscow Exchange to 189.42 rubles per share, according to trading data as of 10:32 am Moscow time.

As of 11:00 am the price of the company’s shares narrowed losses to 1.01% trading at 224.17 rubles per share.

An extraordinary meeting of Gazprom shareholders will be held later in the day, with shareholders’ decision on 1H 2022 dividend payments expected to be made. Moreover, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergey Naryshkin said earlier on Friday the Service had information pointing to the West’s involvement in sabotage at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.