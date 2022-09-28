Russia requests meeting of UN Security Council over pipeline incidents — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. The Russian side has requested holding an emergency session of the UN Security Council on September 29 over the acts of sabotage at two lines of the Nord Stream pipeline, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Wednesday.

"Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to subversive acts against Nord Stream’s two lines. We are expecting it to be held tomorrow," the Russian diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel.

Additionally, he commented on a tweet by ex-Polish Foreign Minister and European Parliament member, Radoslaw Sikorski, in which he thanked the US for damaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines. "Let’s see who will thank whom at this meeting (of the UN Security Council - TASS)," the Russian envoy wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" that occurred on Monday "at three lines of offshore pipelines of the Nord Stream system." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was "extremely concerned about this news" and did not rule out that the incidents could have been caused by sabotage.

Later, Swedish seismologists reported that on Monday, they registered two explosions along the routes of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, branded the incident as "sabotage," stressing that this sort of "deliberate disruption would result in the strongest possible response."