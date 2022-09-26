London sanctions Zaporozhye, Kherson regions’ heads, Russian banks’ management

LONDON, September 26. /TASS/. Head of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky, chairman of the Zaporozhye Region government Anton Koltsov and head of the Kherson Region’s government Alexander Kobets have been put on the sanctions list by the UK’s government in response to referendums in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions.

"The Foreign Secretary has today (26 September) announced 92 sanctions in response to the Russian regime imposing sham referendums in 4 regions of Ukraine," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Members of the management of Sberbank, Gazprombank and Otkritie Bank, Sovcombank, Goznak, member of the supervisory board of VTB Bank Valery Sidorenko have been sanctioned as well.

"Sham referendums held at the barrel of a gun cannot be free or fair and we will never recognize their results. They follow a clear pattern of violence, intimidation, torture, and forced deportations in the areas of Ukraine Russia has seized," the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was quoted as saying. "We stand with the Ukrainian people and our support will continue as long as it takes to restore their sovereignty," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation, after which the US, EU states, the UK, as well as some other states, imposed sanctions against Russian persons and legal entities, as well as sped up arms supplies to Kiev.