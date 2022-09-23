Euro exchange rate down below 57 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since July 21

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate fell below 57 rubles during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange on Friday for the first time since July 21, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 11:47 am Moscow time the euro exchange rate was down by 1.3% at 56.87 rubles.

By 12:10 pm the euro exchange rate narrowed losses to 0.89% trading at 57.1 rubles. Meanwhile the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.22% at 58.71 rubles.

The MOEX Index was down by 3.64% at 2,111.04 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 3.58% at 1,132.58 points.