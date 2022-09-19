Turkish bank Denizbank suspends Turkish lira withdrawal from Mir cards

ANKARA, September 19. /TASS/. Private bank Denizbank suspended withdrawal of the Turkish lira from bank cards of the Russian payment system Mir, according to TASS correspondent.

ATMs report a transaction confirmation error and return payment cards.

It was reported earlier that ATMs of the Turkish bank Is bankasi suspended withdrawal of the Turkish lira from bank cards of the Russian payment system Mir.

Halk TV channel reported earlier on Monday that Turkey’s largest private bank Is bankasi has suspended the work with Russia’s payment system Mir. The decision followed statements on possible sanctions by the US Department of the Treasury against foreign financial institutions that accept Mir cards, according to the channel.

TASS has not yet received a commentary from the Turkish bank.

The US Department of the Treasury said last week it was ready to dish out more sanctions for supporting Moscow’s attempts to expand the use of its Mir payment system outside the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, the National Payment Card System’s chief executive, Vladimir Komlev, has been put on a US blacklist.