Russian gas exports to EU may fall by 50 bln cubic meters this year - Deputy PM

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Russian gas exports to the EU may decrease by 50 billion cubic meters this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"According to the estimates that we now have from the Energy Ministry, exports will decrease by about 50 billion cubic meters," he said.

On Thursday, Gazprom reported that, according to preliminary data, since the beginning of the year it has reduced gas production by almost 16%, to 300.8 billion cubic meters, gas exports to non-CIS countries for 8.5 months fell by 38.8% (by 53.7 billion cubic meters) - to 84.8 billion cubic meters. The average daily export of Gazprom in September is reduced by 22% compared to August to 173 million cubic meters.

In 2021, Gazprom's gas exports to non-CIS countries exceeded 185 billion cubic meters.