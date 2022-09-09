USC in talks on passenger ships construction — CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 9. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is holding talks with foreign customers from friendly countries about construction of passenger ships, CEO Aleksey Rakhmanov told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Yes, certainly. We are holding such talks with at least 5-6 countries," the chief executive said.

Negotiations are also being held on the possibility of organizing work abroad, including collaborative efforts, Rakhmanov noted.

"This will be one of growth drivers for us, to scale up production volume as quickly as possible. Certainly, we will attempt to maximize the buildup of cooperation ties with those ready to work with us," he added.

