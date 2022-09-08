Sanctions not stopping global surfers from riding Kamchatka’s waves, says governor

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. The US-led West’s anti-Russia sanctions aren’t preventing surfers worldwide from visiting Kamchatka, Governor of the Region Vladimir Solodov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Kamchatka is the best place for surfing in Russia. Moreover, it is one of the finest spots globally," Solodov insisted. "The waves we have are unmatched as far as characteristics and the multitude of opportunities go. Visitors from the whole world are coming here. Sanctions aside, they aren’t affecting the waves. Australians visited us and said they had never seen such waves anywhere else in the world," he revealed.

