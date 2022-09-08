$6.6 bln to be invested in Primorye ports infrastructure by 2030 — Governor

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Investments to implement large-scale investment projects for port infrastructure development in the Primorye Region will total almost 400 bln rubles ($6.6 bln) by 2030, Governor of the Region Oleg Kozhemyako told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"If all the investment projects are successfully implemented, the total capacity of Primorye Region’s seaports can reach 300 mln tonnes per year by 2030. Investments allocated for implementation of major investment projects on port infrastructure development by 2030 will total almost 400 bln rubles ($6.6 bln). More than 5,500 new jobs are planned to be created," the Governor said.

