National currencies to be used in advanced development territories — Russia’s Deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Cross-border advanced development territories (ADTs) should provide for the opportunity of making payments in national currencies between countries, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"First of all, this [should be] the regime of maximum comfort for countries, with which we are interacting," the official said. "We see extra protection of an international ADT that it will operate not merely on the basis of Russian laws but also on the basis of international agreements. Furthermore, we want to provide the opportunity for operating with national currencies of countries that will work with us," Trutnev added.

