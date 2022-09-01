Gas supply through Nord Stream could resume from 3 am on September 3 — Nel data

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Gas supply through Nord Stream could resume from 3 am on September 3 after completion of maintenance on the single gas pumping unit remaining in operation at the Portovaya compressor station, according to data from the operator of the German pipeline Nel.

Renominations for Nel to transport gas supplied by Nord Stream change from zero at 3 am Moscow time and amount to about 187,000 cubic meters per hour as of this time.

Gazprom earlier said it would halt deliveries via Nord Stream for three days to perform maintenance at the gas pumping unit. Upon the completion of the maintenance, if the equipment doesn’t malfunction, gas supplies will be restored to 33 million cubic meters per day.

Gas supplies through Nord Stream has been expected to stop until 4 am on September 3.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline has been used at 20% of its maximum capacity since July 27 due to a shutdown of several gas turbines. One of them (made in Canada by Siemens Energy) was sent to Montreal for repairs. Due to Ottawa's sanctions against Moscow, the manufacturer initially refused to return the repaired equipment to Germany, but after numerous requests from Germany, it changed its mind. On July 25, Gazprom announced a forced shutdown of another gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station as it required maintenance.

Thus, only one turbine remains in working condition.